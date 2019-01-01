De Bruyne sets Premier League record as Man City star reaches 50 assists

The Belgium international was credited with setting up Sergio Aguero's early opener to overtake Mesut Ozil as the quickest player to make 50 assists

star Kevin De Bruyne has set a new best in the Premier League after helping his side take the lead against Bournemouth on Sunday.

De Bruyne was awarded the assist for Sergio Aguero's opener 15 minutes into proceedings at the Vitality Stadium, as City looked to bounce back with a win after dropping points in thrilling circumstances last week at home to .

In truth, the Belgian was rather fortunate in seeing an attempted volley fall kindly into the path of the Argentine, who made no mistake in firing past Aaron Ramsdale and breaking the deadlock.

But it was an assist nevertheless, and one that will have particular significance for City's star.

De Bruyne has now been credited with 50 assists in 's top flight, four of which have come inside the first three matches of the 2019-20 season.

It took him just 123 games for Manchester City and to reach that mark, a new record in the Premier League.

50 - Kevin De Bruyne has now made 50 assists in the Premier League, achieving this milestone in the fewest appearances of any player in the competition's history (123). Exquisite. pic.twitter.com/HMM5p2Q251 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2019

Mesut Ozil needed 141 matches to reach his half-century, while the likes of Eric Cantona, Dennis Bergkamp and Cesc Fabregas - league legends to a man - have also been outstripped by De Bruyne.

The former Blue would surely have passed the milestone last season were it not for an injury nightmare that restricted him to just 11 Premier League starts as City were crowned champions on the last day.

And he warned that despite his brilliant record, fans may not have seen the best of him just yet.

"I feel good and I'm becoming better," he told City's official website following last week's 2-2 draw against Spurs.

"It's still the beginning of the season, so sometimes it's heavy [going], but I feel fine, so everything will be OK this season."