Alphonso Davies is back in training for Bayern Munich after two months out with a heart condition, and Julian Nagelsmann has set a target for the Canada star's comeback.

Davies has not seen any competitive minutes for Bayern so far in 2022, with a positive Covid-19 test in early January followed by an even more concerning health issue.

The 21-year-old was diagnosed with mild myocarditis, and the club have since been carefully managing his recovery.

Davies back with Bayern first team

Davies was once again unavailable for Bayern's latest Bundesliga outing against Hoffenheim on Saturday, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, the club released a video the following day showing the Canada international back in training, with the caption: "Guess who's back, back again, PHONZY'S BACK, in training."

Davies has only resumed light training for now but his heart inflammation has subsided enough for him to now start thinking about a return to action in the near future.

Nagelsmann provides positive update

Bayern's medical staff re-examined Davies before his return to training, and Nagelsmann says his outlook is now far more positive.

"The fluid from the pericardium is gone. We are happy about that and hope that he will come back soon," the German told reporters.

Pressed on when he could be available for selection again, Nagelsmann replied: "Still missing for two, three to around four weeks."

While Davies could be back on the pitch at some point in April, Bayern may also soon be boosted by the return of Leon Goretzka, who has been a long-term absentee due to a knee problem.

"Leon is feeling strong again, he will be partially integrated into team training again on Tuesday," Nagelsmann added on the midfielder.

