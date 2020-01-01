Bayern München

'Davies is fast as f*ck!' - Bayern star's pace amazes in win over Dortmund

The teenager stopped Erling Haaland in his tracks in a particularly eye-opening sequence in the first half

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has been hailed for his incredible pace, with fellow footballers in awe of the Canadian's display against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga leaders secured a massive three points at Signal Iduna Park, as Joshua Kimmich's first-half chip over Roman Burki secured Bayern a 1-0 victory over second-place Dortmund.

Davies played his part in his side's win, continuing a breakout campaign that has seen him emerge as one of the world's top left-backs.

    One sequence in the first half particularly demonstrated the 19-year-old's ability, as he chased down Erling Haaland to deny the forward a breakaway attempt on goal. 

    Davies drew plenty of plaudits for his performance, with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Declan Rice joining the chorus of praise.

    With the victory Bayern moved seven points clear of Dortmund atop the table, as the Bavarians solidified their grip on first place. 

    RB Leipzig will overtake Dortmund on goal difference should they defeat Hertha on Wednesday.

