Davies in line to return to action for Bayern in Champions League

Hansi Flick has confirmed that the Canadian full-back will be in his squad when Lokomotiv Moscow arrive at Allianz Arena

Alphonso Davies is in line to return to action for in the after making a full recovery from an ankle injury.

Davies has missed Bayern's last nine matches across all competitions while working his way back to full fitness with the club's medical team.

The 20-year-old sustained ligament damage during a 5-0 victory over in October, and subsequently underwent an extensive rehabilitation programme behind the scenes.

Hansi Flick resigned himself to being without the Canada International for eight weeks, but welcomed him back into full training ahead of schedule last week.

Although the Bayern boss opted against including a prized asset in a top-of-the-table clash against on Saturday, he has confirmed that he is planning to recall him when arrive at Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

Flick told reporters ahead of his side's final Group A encounter: "Alphonso Davies will be back in the squad tomorrow, which is good news.

"We are planning to play him, but we've not yet decided if he will start or come off the bench."

Pressed further on his selection plans, Flick revealed that Corentin Tolisso is also nearing a comeback, but he will likely have to wait until Saturday's clash with Union Berlin before being handed any competitive minutes.

"Alongside Leon Goretzka, we'll have Marc Roca, Angelo Stiller and Maximilian Zaiser in the squad," said Flick.

"Corentin Tolisso trained really well today so he could be an option for Saturday, which would really help us."

The 55-year-old added on the threat Lokomotiv Moscow will pose Bayern: "Lokomotiv Moscow play good football, especially up front. They can combine well on the ball when they have space.

"We need to deny them that space and stay compact."

Bayern are already safely through to the Champions League knockout stages having recorded four wins and one draw in their group, and they made sure of top spot by picking up a 1-1 draw against at Wanda Metropolitano on matchday five.