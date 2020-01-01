'David Silva is one of the best midfielders of all-time' - Bernardo hails Man City team-mate

The Portuguese says he will miss the Spanish playmaker a great deal when he walks away from the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season

ace Bernardo Silva has described David Silva as "one of the best midfielders of all-time", insisting he hasn't always been given the credit he deserves in the Premier League.

Silva has spent the last 10 years of his career at the Etihad Stadium, racking up 419 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The 34-year-old has helped City win 13 trophies during that time, including four Premier League titles and two FA Cups, scoring a total of 74 goals.

The former international will become a free agent when his current contract runs out in the summer, at which point he will move on to a new challenge away from the Etihad.

Silva has contributed three goals and seven assists to City's Premier League cause this season and remains a key member of Pep Guardiola's squad despite his impending departure.

Bernardo, who has played alongside his namesake for the last three years in Manchester, says he has learnt a great deal from the veteran playmaker and will be sad to see him go at the end of the season.

"He is one of the best midfielders of all-time," Bernardo told City's official website. "David might not score that many goals or make so many assists, but he brings something different to the team that maybe people don't always realise - the actions before the goals and he brings so much to the team.

"It is a different impact he has on the game and it is huge and maybe that’s one of the reasons he maybe didn’t have the praise in past seasons that he perhaps should have.

"I will miss him and I’m quite sad that he will leave us because he is a fantastic player and also a really nice guy. He helped me a lot when I first arrived at the club in training and on the pitch and I like to think I am a lot like him and we are similar in the way we are.

"All players are different and I cannot compare myself to him because he has won so many things over the years. Yes, we both are technical and left-footed and can play in different positions, but there is only one David Silva.

"It a pleasure to play alongside him and learn from him and I hope can take some of his game and bring it in my game."

City are unlikely to win a third successive league title this term, having fallen 16 points behind leaders , but they are still in the , and .

Article continues below

A European crown is the only piece of silverware to have eluded Silva at the Etihad, but City can move one step closer to their ultimate goal by beating in a last-16 tie next month.

Bernardo went on to express his excitement ahead of that heavyweight encounter, stating: "It's nice, it's good, but very tough because we are playing a side who has won the Champions League many times.

"You have to play the tougher sides in the later stages of this competition and Real Madrid are one of the best, with a fantastic manager and amazing players, but come on - these are the games you want to play in as a player and I'm really looking forward to it."