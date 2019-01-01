Rowley admits JDT midfield's superiority

Kedah were put to the sword by JDT in the Malaysia Cup final on Saturday, with the Southern Tigers winning the encounter 3-0.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

were put to the sword by JDT in the final on Saturday, with the Southern Tigers winning the encounter 3-0.

When met by Goal after the match, Red Eagles midfielder David Rowley admitted that the JDT midfield was a formidable unit that played a huge role in the win.



"You can see the way they passed the ball, they were very well-connected and they know how to play football. I tried to be agressive and to beat Hariss [Harun], which was difficult, but they were better tonight.

"You see the way our team fights always, we never give up. it's unfortunate that we had a lot of players out tonight... this is football," explained the 29-year old journeyman.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!