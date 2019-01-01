Rowley admits JDT midfield's superiority
BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter
Kedah were put to the sword by JDT in the Malaysia Cup final on Saturday, with the Southern Tigers winning the encounter 3-0.
When met by Goal after the match, Red Eagles midfielder David Rowley admitted that the JDT midfield was a formidable unit that played a huge role in the win.
"You can see the way they passed the ball, they were very well-connected and they know how to play football. I tried to be agressive and to beat Hariss [Harun], which was difficult, but they were better tonight.
"You see the way our team fights always, we never give up. it's unfortunate that we had a lot of players out tonight... this is football," explained the 29-year old journeyman.
