David Beckham's favourite goal, player... and coffee? Man Utd legend & ex-Real Madrid star reveals all

A man who captained his country and played for four of the world's biggest clubs has reflected on his stellar 21-year career

What is David Beckham's favourite goal, player... and coffee? The Manchester United legend has revealed all in an in-depth Q&A with his former team-mate Gary Neville.

Beckham is widely revered as one of the best players of his generation, having spent 11 years on United's books before taking in spells at Real Madrid, the LA Galaxy, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

The former midfielder picked up six Premier League winners' medals and the Champions League at Old Trafford while also winning domestic titles in Spain and France, enjoying a whole host of memorable individual moments along the way.

What is Beckham's favourite goal of his career?

Beckham scored 144 goals for club and country in total, 43 of which came from set-pieces as he became known as a master of free-kicks.

Asked to name his favourite goal by his old United colleague Neville, who was also part of the club's fabled class of '92 squad, the 47-year-old at first picked his spectacular 35-yard free-kick against Greece in October 2001 - which booked England's place at the World Cup the following year.

“Greece, the goal against Greece,” Beckham replied initially in his appearance on Sky Sports' The Overlap, before Neville said “not the half-way line goal?” in reference to his famous effort from inside his own half for the Red Devils against Wimbledon in 1996.

“Actually I forgot about that one, yeah that one," he said.

Who was the best player Beckham played with and how many tattoos does he have?

Neville also pressed Beckham to reveal the best player he had the pleasure of playing alongside, and he had little hesitation in picking a Madrid and France icon, albeit while starting out with a joke answer.

He answered: "Apart from you, Zidane."

Beckham, who is now a co-owner of MLS outfit Inter Miami, is also well known for covering his body in tattoos, and Neville was eager to know exactly how many he has.

"I probably have 81 now. Individual 81 yeah," he said, before adding on his most treasured pieces: "It's hard to pick a favourite one to be honest. My kids' names.

"And Victoria's name. Throw that one in."

What is Beckham's favourite coffee?

Beckham also opened up on his morning routine post-retirement, which always involves a fresh cup of coffee.

He will vary the type of brew depending on where he is staying, however, as he said: "First thing I do? Cup of coffee. Actually, I wake the kids up first, then I have a cup of coffee.

"I love coffee. The weird thing is - and I'm going to sound like a right kn*b now - in London I have just black coffee, but in the countryside, I have a latte.

"It makes me sound a bit of a kn*b. I don't know why, I never have a latte in London and I never have a black coffee in the countryside."

