Darrin Enahoro-Marcus and Toby Adeyemo get Watford scholarships

The teenagers will train with the Hornets for the next two seasons at least with the ambition of getting a professional contract

English Premier League outfit Watford have handed scholarships to two English youngsters of Nigerian descent, Darrin Enahoro-Marcus and Toby Adeyemo.

The duo is among the 13 academy players who were picked to train with the Hornets – which could help them get their first professional contract.

“Watford FC is delighted to announce the 13 Academy players who have been handed scholarships,” a statement from the club read.

“The promising teenagers will spend the next two seasons with the club on a development programme that sees them gain nationally-recognised qualifications through an extensive football and education programme."

Under the coaching of Head of Technical Development Jimmy Gilligan and Academy Director Richard Johnson, the selected players will be part of the U18 and U23 programmes, and work towards gaining a professional contract at Vicarage Road in 2023.

Enahoro-Marcus joined the team from Stoke City and he has revealed his ambition of getting to the ‘next level’.

“It's been tough during lockdown so this is really good news and I'm so happy,” he was quoted by the club website.

“I've been at Stoke and a change is what I needed, and I think I can really improve here with these facilities and the coaches, and I can get to the next level.”

In the same vein, Adeyemo who is a striker expressed his delight – while hoping to repay his parents for their sacrifices.

“I'm over the moon, it's a dream come true to get a scholarship at such a lovely club like Watford,” he said.

“It's the club for me and the place means a lot to me. I've enjoyed my football here and I just want to kick on now and pay back my parents for all the sacrifices they have made.”

Should the duo excel come 2023, they would be handed their maiden contract – which would see them swell the number of African stars featuring for the English elite division side.

As it stands, 10 African players are part of the Hertfordshire-based outfit’s first-team squad.

They are Jeremy Ngakia [Congo], William Troost-Ekong [Nigeria], and Adam Masina [Morocco].

Others include Isaac Success [Nigeria], Emmanuel Dennis [Nigeria], Kwadwo Baah [Ghana], Joseph Hungbo [Nigeria], Imran Louza [Nigeria], Tom Dele-Bashiru [Nigeria], and Ismaila Sarr [Nigeria].