Daniel Jinadu: Barnsley sign former Nigeria U17 and West Ham goalkeeper

The 18-year-old shot-stopper has left London Stadium to team up with Valerien Ismael’s men at Oakwell

Championship side Barnsley have announced the signing of Daniel Jinadu from Premier League club West Ham United.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper arrived at the London Stadium in January 2018 and made four appearances for the U18s in the 2019-20 season.

In the 2020-21 campaign, the youngster made one appearance in Premier League 2.

The goalkeeper has agreed a one-year deal with the Tykes and has revealed his delight to sign for them.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed. Just to be at such a great club and have the opportunity to continue my career and take the next stage of my career, be at this club and do that.” Jinadu told the club website.

“Being behind the likes of great goalkeepers like Brad Collins and Jack Walton, being here and being able to learn from them and experience them is just amazing so I’m really happy to be here.”

Jinadu featured for England at U15 and U16 levels before switching his allegiance to Nigeria and represented the West African country at the 2019 U17 World Cup.

The young goalkeeper had recollected his time at West Ham and hopes to play in the Premier League in future.

“My family and everyone has made so many sacrifices to allow me to get to the position I’m in now, so it made me feel so good to make them proud in this way," he said.

“I can’t wait to just get out on the pitch and show what I’ve got, show the fans what I can do. I’ll rest myself and then go again next season.

“Next season, I’d hopefully just like to keep developing as a goalkeeper – developing my skills, my resilience, my mentality – as well as just get more game time under my belt.

“I’m dreaming big: my dream is to play in the Premier League one day, so I just hope to one day to set foot on the pitch in the top-flight, and if I keep working hard, hopefully, it will come true."