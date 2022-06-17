‘Danceball’? Uganda’s Kakumba excites fans with bizarre penalty technique

The player ignited debate among supporters on the legality of the stunts he pulled before slotting home the spot kick

A penalty technique executed by Ivan Kakumba, who plays for Uganda lower division side Kajjansi United, has left fans wondering if it is the best ever, or whether it is even legal.

The player stuttered before pulling off some dance moves for a number of seconds, and repeated the same, before slotting his penalty past the goalkeeper who had stayed on his spot all this time.

A stuttered run-up before striking a penalty kick has become common among players with Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Mario Balotelli among the famous names who like to use this technique but Kakumba’s seems to be in a class of its own.

Penalty taking taken to another level in Uganda. Sadat Mugenyi in goal had no chance against Ramos Ivan Kakumba😍 pic.twitter.com/5qSMRXQuBj — Joel Omotto (@JoelOmotto) June 17, 2022

With the International Football Association Board (IFAB) making some changes to the laws of the game this week, a number of fans are wondering whether Kakumba’s technique would have been allowed, had they been playing at a higher level.

“That is not football. Village soccer. That’s what we should not encourage,” said Wakaima Madi in response to the clip that has since gone viral.

“It should have been canceled with a yellow card. It is unacceptable,” commented Mahmood Jaaza, while Kizito Julius simply said: “No no no no dis [this] is not football.”

“I think professionally, this goal would be disallowed,” said Yasri Dony.

“That's not acceptable according to the FIFA rules,” observed Ivan Yung.

“This isn't allowed in new laws of the game, the penalty taker had to be booked,” Mayanya Lawrence said.

“In Futsal, it's acceptable, in football it's not acceptable,” replied Woira Gonzalez Jonah.

“Should be a straight booking for unsporting behaviour,” said Xhamba Hasn.

“Is this acceptable to take all that time, enjoying dance moves? Where is the referee?” wondered Mubiru Ivan.

A section of supporters, however, have no problem with the penalty.

“One of the best penalty kicks in the history of Ugandan football. He is the best,” said Mozat Kizza Camito.

“Danceball. This is what makes our game different,” observed Lucid Realm.

“We should bring dancing football to the world of soccer, so football fans can LoL,” commented Sado Gabriel Pius.

“People, relax and enjoy the video. You go through a lot in your day. Take time, relax and laugh a bit. It’s good for your health,” said Mond Raymond.

IFAB would have, however, been delighted with goalkeeper Sadat Mugenyi, who had both his feet on the line and was never shaken by the stunts.

According to the latest rules, goalkeepers can now stand with one foot behind the line to face a penalty kick, allowing them to push off from deeper and have more forward momentum.

Until then, the keeper had to have at least one foot on the line, with the other either on it or in front of the line.