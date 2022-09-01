Daka optimistic Leicester City history can repeat itself against Manchester United

The attacker was on target the last time the two teams met at the King Power Stadium and he is optimistic his team can bounce back

Leicester City forward Patson Daka is looking forward to the Manchester United game and is optimistic of getting his name on the scoresheet.

The Zambia international was on target as the Foxes defeated the Red Devils 4-2 the last time the two teams met at the King Power Stadium. The latest meeting at Old Trafford ended 1-1 meaning the Red Devils have not won any of their last five matches against Leicester, losing three and drawing two.

The Chipolopolo forward insists they are looking forward to the game with hopes of securing their first victory in the ongoing campaign.

"It's a very brilliant and amazing game; it’s going to be a tough game," Daka said ahead of the Thursday night match.

"It’s always tough when you are against Manchester United. It’s also a game that you always look forward to as a player and it’s an amazing challenge. Everyone is looking forward to it.

"We are all ready and looking to get our first victory of this season. I believe we are going to do it. I would love for history to repeat itself [and to score against Manchester United] again. I am looking forward to the game.

"Those are the kind of moments which, as a player and as an individual, you look forward to in life. Hopefully, it can happen again. The first goal is always special, no matter how many you score. The first is always there, you’re going to remember it, and it will always be there with me. It’s a great motivation."

Leicester have not started the season well, securing just a point from their last four matches. The 23-year-old versatile attacker has commented on the situation.

"It’s been not the start we hoped for or wanted; it’s been a time where, every day, we’re getting better, developing, getting closer to what we want to achieve," Daka continued.

"I think, sometimes in life, it doesn’t go to plan, but how you react is what is more important.

"Every day is another chance for us to make a better reaction. It’s been a disappointing start, but it has passed. We have to look forward and make a better start for us this season."