Daka goals will come despite missing open chance in Leicester City defeat - Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has stood by Patson Daka after he missed a great chance for Leicester City in the 2-0 FA Cup defeat against Newcastle United.

Daka missed a glorious chance to put Leicester ahead

Leicester went on to lose 2-0 and exit the FA Cup

He last scored in the defeat against Bournemouth on October 8

WHAT HAPPENED? In the third-round fixture at St James' Park on Tuesday, the Foxes got the best chance to take the lead on the half-hour when Timothy Castagne charged down the right and teed up the 24-year-old Zambia international.

After taking a great touch, Daka, who was in a position to score, decided to pass and not to shoot – and in a split second, the chance was gone. The Magpies then went ahead to score courtesy of Dan Burn and Brazilian Joelinton to progress to the fourth round.

Rodgers has discussed the incident with Daka, who was substituted in the 62nd minute for Jamie Vardy, admitting he may have lacked the confidence to put the ball into the net.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “It may be. He worked very hard. We worked the ball very well to get into that area, and you’re hoping he could strike it across the keeper," Rodgers told reporters as quoted by LeicestershireLive.

“Strikers can have that with confidence. He just felt it was best to try to square it to Barnesy. He must have felt he was there. Next time, he will hopefully learn and get the shot off.”

WHAT IS MORE? Despite the miss, Rodgers is confident Daka, who joined Leicester from Red Bull Salzburg, will regain his scoring boots.

“It’s supporting the players. Sometimes they’ve not had the opportunities presented to them," added Rodgers.

“As long as I get the intensity from my strikers… Of course, they want to score and I want them to score, but it’s more than that for me. It’s the intensity they can bring to the game that creates space for other players. I’m sure the goals will come for Patson.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Daka has managed 16 Premier League appearances for Leicester so far this season and scored three goals. He has managed to start in nine of those matches across 18 fixtures and came on as a substitute on seven occasions.

He opened his season account in the 5-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on September 4 while his last came in the 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth on October 8. Last season, he managed 23 league matches for the Foxes, scored five goals, and provided three assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR DAKA? He will hope to inspire Leicester to victory when they take on Nottingham Forest in a league fixture at the City Ground on Saturday.