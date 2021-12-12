Daka: Afcon absentee shines as Iheanacho-less Leicester City brush aside Newcastle United

Patson Daka performed his role with aplomb as Leicester City subdued Newcastle United 4-0 in Sunday’s Premier League encounter.

The Zambia international got a goal and supplied an assist as Brendan Rodgers’ men bounced back from their consecutive defeats to Aston Villa and Napoli.

The hosts suffered a setback as early as the fourth minute after Jonny Evans was replaced by Boubakary Soumare – a consequence of landing awkwardly.

Wilfred Ndidi took his place in the heart of the defence while Soumare switched to the midfield.

Even at that, the reigning FA Cup kings dominated ball possession but were unlucky not to have scored at least two goals before the half-hour mark.

Notwithstanding, the King Power Stadium giants took the lead with seven minutes left before the half-time break as they were awarded a penalty after James Maddison was fouled in the box by Jamaal Lascelles in the box.

Youri Tielemans stepped up to take the resultant kick and sent goalkeeper Martin Dubravka the wrong way.

Leicester continued from where they stopped in the first half, but it was the Magpies who had the opportunity to restore parity but Joelinton’s shot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Eddie Howe’s men were made to pay for that miss as they conceded the second goal four minutes later as Daka found the net after he was set up by Harvey Barnes.

Nine minutes from full-time, Tielemans completed his brace thanks to an assist from Maddison. There was still time for Rodgers’ side to make it four as Daka supplied Maddison, who finished from close range.

Following his inspiring display, no Leicester player has been directly involved in more goals (10 – level with Vardy and Maddison) than Daka in all competitions this season, with the Zambian either scoring (seven) or assisting (three) every 83 minutes on average - the best such ratio for the Foxes in 2021-22 campaign.

The former Salzburg star was in action from start to finish alongside Ndidi, whereas Kelechi Iheanacho was conspicuously missing due to illness.

Daka has been in fine form since his move to England, but he will be absent when the finest African players assemble in Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as the Chipolopolo failed to qualify.

That is not the case with Ndidi and Iheanacho as they are sure candidates to make at least the Super Eagles’ preliminary squad for the biennial African football showpiece.

Eighth placed Leicester welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the King Power Stadium in their next league outing on December 16.