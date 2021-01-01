​Da Rosa: Simba SC coach sheds light on Lokosa and Muduhwa situations

The two internationals joined Mnyama in the mid-season transfer window but have been warming the bench

Simba SC head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has stated new signings Junior Lokosa needs more time before getting a chance to turn out for the team.



The Nigerian came in as a free agent after being released by the Tunisian heavyweights Esperance. He was deemed surplus to requirements and was dropped by coach Moine Chaabani alongside fellow countryman Samuel Atvati and Algerian Tayeb Meziani.



However, he has not yet featured for Mnyama and the Frenchman has come out to explain why.



"Lokosa has not featured in a competitive game for long owing to Covid-19," Gomes said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.



"He needs some time to adjust because he lacks match fitness as well. Those are some aspects that we are working on. To perfect it I need some time to ensure he is fit enough before he gets a chance to represent the team.



"That is why we have not had him making his debut for the team."



Apart from the 27-year-old, Zimbabwean Peter Muduhwa has also not been given an opportunity to make his debut in the Tanzania Mainland League and the tactician has shed light on the issue.



"Muduhwa has been doing well in training but it will not be logical for me to tinker a winning combination," Gomes continued.



"But if we have a problem or when the need arises, we will not hesitate to give him a chance.



"At the end of the season, we will analyse the whole team and see what we need to be better for the forthcoming campaign. It is at this point when we will also make decisions on who to retain and who to let go of.



"We will also determine the departments that need to be strengthened and those that are okay."



On Wednesday, Wekundu wa Msimbazi failed to fully capitalise on Yanga SC's slip-ups to draw 1-1 with Tanzania Prisons.



The reigning champions were playing one of their four matches in hand and were in need of a win to close the gap between them and table-toppers Yanga but it was not the case as their bogey side once again denied them maximum points.



Salum Kimenya put the Prison Warders ahead in the 56th minute and they were heading to seal a double over the champions until the 90th minute when winger Luis Miquissone produced magic to salvage a point which will eventually have a significant bearing in the title race at the end of the season.