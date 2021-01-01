Da Rosa: Lokosa has left Simba SC and the matter is finished

The French tactician gives an updates on the Nigerian striker who signed for the Msimbazi giants but never kicked a ball for them

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has confirmed striker Junior Lokosa is no longer a player for the club.

The Nigerian forward arrived at the Msimbazi giants during the mini-transfer window on February 8, 2021, from Esperance of Tunisia and was signed to boost the team as they had qualified for the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

However, since his unveiling, Lokosa never featured in either Mainland Premier League or Champions League matches, a move which forced club fans to ask for his whereabouts.

The French tactician has confirmed to Goal Lokosa has already left the team and his case was finished and closed.

“On Junior [Lokosa], I don’t know his whereabouts, he left the club and you know I already talked about it because we have good strikers in our squad,” Da Rosa told Goal on Wednesday.

“I didn’t see him in training since four weeks and I think the matter is finished now and we don’t have to revisit it, and you know like I said before in captain John [Bocco], Chris [Mugalu] and Meddie [Kagere], we have three good strikers in our squad.”

The Nigerian striker joined Simba as a free agent after being released by the Tunisian heavyweights after he was deemed surplus to requirements and was dropped by coach Moine Chaabani alongside fellow countryman Samuel Atvati and Algerian Tayeb Meziani.

The 26-year-old was signed by Esperance after a good run in the Nigerian Professional League in 2018 where he managed to score 19 goals to emerge the top scorer.

However, he did not have an impact at the North African outfit owing to a cruciate injury and struggled, made only 11 appearances for the team, scoring two goals in the process.

On another signing, defender Peter Muduhwa from Zimbabwe, who is also yet to play for Simba, Da Rosa said: “Peter [Muduhwa] is a good player but you know with Joash [Onyango], with Pascal [Wawa] the challenge is very tough for him and so he needs to be patient but as I have already said, in the future he could be a very vital player for Simba.”

Simba are currently chasing to retain the league title and the domestic Cup and have also put one leg in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.