The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as the Czech Republic welcome Portugal to face them at Fortuna Arena in a Group A2 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Czech Republic vs Portugal date & kick-off time

Game: Czech Republic vs Portugal Date: September 24/25, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Czech Republic vs Portugal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

In the UK, the game can be streamed through Premier Player HD. In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Sports 2 fuboTV UK N/A Premier Player HD India Sony LIV N/A

Czech Republic squad & team news

Perched just above the relegation zone in A2, the Czech Republic know that a home win could see them safe if Spain down Swizterland elsewhere.

It is a big ask for them however, and they will need to be at their sharpest if they are to give themselves a chance.

Position Players Goalkeepers Vaclík, Staněk, Mandous, Pavlenka Defenders Zima, Jemelka, Brabec, Coufal, Kúdela, Havel, Matějů, Zelený, Petrášek Midfielders Kalvach, Pešek, Sadílek, Černý, Lingr, Vlkanova, Král, Souček, Jankto, Krejčí Forwards Hložek, Kuchta, Jurečka, Tecl

Portugal squad and team news

He might not be banking the minutes for Manchester United this year, but Cristiano Ronaldo still has plenty to give for his nation - and the veteran forward has signaled his intent to continue through Euro 2024 at least.

That is a huge boost for the Euro 2016 champions, as they look to keep pace with Spain atop A2, and given themselves a shot at next year's finals.