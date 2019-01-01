Cyril Olisema reveals no special treatment for players at Akwa United

The midfielder posits that the Promise Keepers is a team of equals with no special treatment for any player

Akwa United midfielder Cyril Olisema has declared that the Promise Keepers are a team in which all players are treated equally with no special treatment or over-reliance on an individual.

According to Olisema, this philosophy of equality is helping Akwa United a great deal as they are mounting a fierce challenge for their first ever Professional Football ( ) title.

The are top in Group B of the NPFL with 31 points, a point ahead of second-placed Ifeanyi Ubah with El-Kanemi Warriors a point further adrift in third.

“This team, one thing that has been motivating us is unity and that unity has given us more good match performances,” the midfielder told the NPFL official website in an interview.

“And I will tell you one thing, there is nobody special in this team; anybody can come in because everybody is ready to play.”

Olisema has been integral to Akwa United this season and have not missed a NPFL game all season.

Akwa United boast of some of the top performers in the NPFL this season, with striker Mfon Udoh is leading the top scorer’s chart with nine goals while goalkeeper Jean Efala is among those with the most clean sheets so far.