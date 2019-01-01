Cyril Olisema: Enyimba sign Akwa United midfielder

The People’s Elephant have officially announced their sixth summer signing

have confirmed they have snapped up midfielder Cyril Olisema from Professional Football League ( ) rivals Akwa United.

Though Olisema has long been linked to the reigning NPFL champions, the People’s Elephant only confirmed his signing on Sunday, as they continue to do business in what has been a very busy transfer window so far.

The former @AkwaUnited_fc and @AlMasrySC player has arrived Enyimba having emerged the highest scoring midfielder in the NPFL last season with seven goals. — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) August 4, 2019

“Make room for the new #Elephant, Cyril Olisema, 💙” Enyimba wrote on their Twitter page after all loose ends were finally tied.

“The former @AkwaUnited_fc and @AlMasrySC player has arrived Enyimba having emerged the highest-scoring midfielder in the NPFL last season with seven goals.”

Having secured a record eighth NPFL title last season after winning the Championship play-offs in Lagos, Enyimba are working hard to build on that historic feat.

Coach Usman Abd’Allah’s men are also back to compete in the Caf after a four-year absence.

Before Olisema, Enyimba’s earlier signings include Victor Mbaoma from relegated Remo Stars, ' erstwhile first-choice goalkeeper, Olufemi Kayode as well as Emmanuel James from Plateau United.

Article continues below

The duo of Austin Opara and Samson Obi have also joined the two-time African champions, from MFM and Abia Warriors respectively.

Enyimba will begin their quest in the 2019/20 Caf Champions League with a tie against Rahimo FC from Burkina Faso in the first round.

The first leg will be played in Burkina Faso on August 9, before the People’s Elephant return home for the reverse fixture two weeks later.