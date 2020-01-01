Cutrone believes he can partner Ivory Coast forward Kouame at Fiorentina

The 22-year-old attacker is yet to make his Serie A debut with La Viola but his Italian teammate is welcoming the competition

forward Patrick Cutrone believes forward Christian Kouame will force him to “improve” his game with a challenge for regular playing minutes.

Both players arrived in Florence in January on loan deals with Kouame coming in from while Cutrone was from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But it is Cutrone who has enjoyed more game time with nine appearances and one goal across all competitions, while his attacking counterpart is yet to feature in any match.

More teams

Cutrone is, however, expecting for a tough challenge from Kouame despite the Ivorian struggling to make his mark at Fiorentina.

“Competition is not a problem, on the contrary, it will stimulate me to always give more to improve and seal a starting place,” Cutrone told La Nazione.

“Today each team must have a certain number of attackers to face different situations that are in a game. For better or worse, all the attackers in purple have different characteristics, so also with Kouame we can play together easily.

Article continues below

“Obviously it will be up to the coach to decide who to throw onto the pitch according to current form, rather than the opponent we meet.”

Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, who have six league goals each, are the other attacking options for coach Giuseppe Iachini while Riccardo Sottil has also been playing ahead of Kouame.

Fiorentina have the first option to make Kouame’s move permanent if he impresses during the loan spell.