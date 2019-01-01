Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka sets goalscoring target

The 21-year-old defender wants to cap an impressive campaign by opening his account for the Eagles

right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has set a goalscoring target before the end of the season.

The defender has been in scintillating form for the Eagles this season, helping them to keep 16 cleansheets in 37 appearances.

His outstanding performances saw him win the Crystal Palace Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

Despite the fine defensive displays, the youngster is yet to find the back of the net for the Selhurst Park club and he has only provided two assists.

However, with two games left before the end of the season, against and Bournemouth, Wan-Bissaka is hoping to break his duck.

"Yeah, of course, that is the aim to start it off at least. It would be good to get a goal before the season ends," he told Football London.

"I would like to add goals and rack up more assists than I have this season.

"I will get that by getting forward, but obviously at first I have got to think about defending."

Crystal Palace are 12th on the table with 43 points from 36 games.