Crystal Palace’s Zaha equals Kanu’s Premier League record, behind Kolo and Ameobi

With his appearance in Monday’s Premier League match against Leeds United, Wilfried Zaha added another historic achievement to his illustrious resume as he became the joint-third most capped African in the competition’s history.

By starting against Jesse Marsch’s men, the Cote d’Ivoire international earned his 273rd cap in the English topflight, moving him level with Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu.

The lanky striker accrued that number during a spell that saw him represent Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth during his 13-year stay in England.

Kolo Toure and Shola Ameobi are the only Africans to have played more games in the tournament. While former Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City defender Toure amassed 353 caps, Newcastle United icon Ameobi occupy the second spot with 298 matches under his belt.

Should Zaha feature against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium on April 30, that will see him eclipse Kanu’s mark to occupy the second position.

Already, the former Manchester United winger is the player to have suffered the most fouls in the competition’s history.

At Crystal Palace, the 29-year-old is fourth on the Eagles’ all-time appearance makers list with only Jim Cannon, Terry Long and Albert Harry ahead.

If Zaha decides to remain at Selhurst Park, that would give him an opportunity to eclipse Albert Harry’s third-place record in the 2022-23 season.

Despite their impressive display against the Peacock, Patrick Vieira’s side could only settle for a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

They are now without a win in three Premier League games after winning three of the five before that.

Speaking after the fixture, James McArthur claimed the goalless draw was a frustrating one to take while stating Palace paid or missed opportunities.

“It’s a tough one, to be honest,” he told Sky Sports per Crystal Palace website.

“We had a couple of chances in the second half but probably on reflection of the game a point is a fair result.

“Probably in the last couple of games, we’ve not started well and we’ve given ourselves an uphill battle, but tonight we were at it. On another night, we win the game.

“Leeds are always so dangerous, so we needed to be concentrated at the back – but we were in the ascendency and [had] a couple of half-chances.

“We take one of them and it’s a 1-0 victory. We take a point, we move on and we try and build on it.”