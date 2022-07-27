Crystal Palace confirm transfer deal for USMNT defender Richards from Bayern Munich

The 22-year-old is set to continue his development in England after a spell with the Bundesliga champions

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of United States men's national team (USMNT) defender Chris Richards from Bayern Munich. He has signed a five-year deal with the Eagles.

The 22-year-old has been called a "statement" signing by manager Patrick Vieira as the club attempt to improve upon last season's 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

Richards spent most of his time with Bayern Munich on loan at Hoffenheim, but he did make five Bundesliga appearances with the team.

What has been said about the Richards transfer?

"I grew up watching the Premier League and grew up of course watching [Wilfried] Zaha, so it’ll be cool to spend some time on the field with them [the Palace players] and be a part of this historic club," Richards told the club's official website.

"I’m really excited for it. The kind of project I’ve seen [attracted me]. It’s a lot of young players but also young players who have a lot of fight. Palace is a club that seems like they’re always fighting.”

Before the deal had been made official, Vieira told reporters: "When you look at the number of teams that were behind him and he decided to come to us, I think this is a really strong statement.

“He’s going to give us different options at the back and competitiveness between players. I’m really pleased that an important player like that decided to come to Palace."

Other USMNT players on the move

Richards is the third big USMNT name to join a Premier League club this window ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Previously, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson signed with Leeds United.

Richards started two World Cup qualifying matches earlier this year and is expected to join his compatriots in Qatar.