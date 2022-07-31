Crystal Palace cannot doubt the quality of Eze - Vieira

Eberechi Eze of Nigeria and Crystal Palace.Palace.
The French manager gives his thoughts on the Super Eagle prospect after his display for the Eagles in a friendly win

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has praised the quality of midfielder Eberechi Eze after his side defeated Montpellier 4-2 in a pre-season friendly at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Goals from Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha, Odsonne Edouard, who grabbed a brace and Marc Guehi ensured the Eagles finished their pre-season on a high as they prepare to host Arsenal in their Premier League opener on Friday.

Speaking after the game, the former Arsenal midfielder discussed two African players led by the 24-year-old Eze and new signing Cheick Doucoure from Mali.

On Eze, who is of Nigerian ancestry, Vieira said as quoted by the club's official website: “It’s about the number of minutes [he plays]. He played a lot of friendly games and is in really good shape. There’s no doubt about his quality.

"He can create goals, he can score goals, and again on the other side – how can we help the team to defend better?"

On the assessment of 22-year-old Doucoure, who joined Palace from French Ligue 1 side Lens, Vieira said: “He did really well. He’s a player who still needs to grow and believe in himself even more.

"But you can see he’s really comfortable on the ball and switched his game quick enough for us.”

