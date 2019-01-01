Crystal Palace boss Hodgson issues Kouyate head injury update

The Senegal international received a blow in the head after colliding with a teammate in Palace’s defeat to the Foxes

manager Roy Hodgson has provided an update on Cheikhou Kouyate’s head injury, stating the wound will not keep him out of training.

The 29-year-old collided with his teammate Gary Cahill in the second half of their 2-0 loss to in a Premier League game on Sunday.

Subsequently, the international could not complete the game and was replaced in the 74th minute by Max Meyer.

Hodgson, however, expects the former man to recover in time to participate in their training session on Tuesday, as they commence preparation to face on November 9.

Article continues below

"As for Gary Cahill and Cheikhou Kouyate they were blows to the head, which we see more and more these days,” Hodgson told the media.

“But I don't think either of those two will be out of training on Tuesday but they may have a sore head this evening and they will need tomorrow to recover."

Kouyate has made nine appearances this season to help Palace to ninth spot in the Premier League table.