Cristiane beats Oshoala and Nchout to Women's World Cup Goal of the Tournament prize

The Brazilian star claimed the prize with her brilliant header in her side's loss to Australia in France

Cristine has been named the winner of the 2019 Women's World Cup Goal of the Tournament award.

The São Paulo star won the highest number of votes in the race of 10 players on Thursday after edging out 's Asisat Oshoala and 's Ajara Nchout.

Oshoala made the shortlist with her brilliant second-half finish that sealed Nigeria's 2-0 group stage win over .

For Nchout, one of her goals in Cameroon's 2-1 victory over New Zealand was listed among the 10 best of the tournament.

The Brazilian claimed the prize through her brilliant header in her side's 3-2 final group stage match loss to at the Stade de la Mosson, .