Cristiane beats Oshoala and Nchout to Women's World Cup Goal of the Tournament prize
Cristine has been named the winner of the 2019 Women's World Cup Goal of the Tournament award.
The São Paulo star won the highest number of votes in the race of 10 players on Thursday after edging out Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala and Cameroon's Ajara Nchout.
Oshoala made the shortlist with her brilliant second-half finish that sealed Nigeria's 2-0 group stage win over South Korea.
For Nchout, one of her goals in Cameroon's 2-1 victory over New Zealand was listed among the 10 best of the tournament.
The Brazilian claimed the prize through her brilliant header in her side's 3-2 final group stage match loss to Australia at the Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier.
🗳️ Hundreds of thousands of you voted!— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 18, 2019
From the ten candidates, you chose 🇧🇷Cristiane as your @Hyundai_Global #GoaloftheTournament from the #FIFAWWC! pic.twitter.com/CPuI6c88i6