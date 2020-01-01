Crisis brewing at Barcelona

The reigning Spanish champions’ season is unraveling after two draws in a row, and it’s imperative they stop the rot at Villarreal

’s season is in danger of unravelling, as crisis continues to envelop the reigning Spanish champions ahead of Sunday’s match against .

Quique Setien’s side was miserable against , taking just a point in a 2-2 draw, while defeated and then on Thursday night to go four points clear.

With only six games to play, Barca are losing momentum at the wrong time, and things are in danger of getting worse before they get better, with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu reportedly holding emergency talks with the head coach in a bid to salvage the campaign.

More teams

Reportedly, Bartomeu still supports embattled Setien, but rumours of a heated conversation between coach and players after the 2-2 draw at Balaidos has fuelled talk of a serious fissure in the team.

When questioned about Barca’s poor form after the match, Luis Suarez merely pointed the finger at Setien and his team, saying “you’ll have to ask the coaches.”

Even Lionel Messi’s brilliance hasn’t been able to inspire Barca to all three points as they’ve been held in both of their last two matches, and unless Setien and his team can come up with solutions, Real may pull away.

Barcelona only have one win in their last four matches, but it’s imperative they take all three points away at Villarreal.

By that point, Barca’s plight might be much trickier, with Real set to play again before Sunday evening.

SuperSport Fixtures

Friday 3 July – vs Mallorca (LaLiga)

Saturday 4 July – vs ( )

Saturday 4 July – vs (Serie A)

Saturday 4 July – vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Saturday 4 July – vs (Premier League)

Saturday 4 July – vs (Premier League)

Sunday 5 July – vs (Premier League)

Sunday 5 July – vs (Premier League)

Sunday 5 July – Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid (LaLiga)

Sunday 5 July – Villarreal vs Barcelona (LaLiga)

Sunday 5 July – Milan vs

Sunday 5 July – vs (Serie A)

Also in action this weekend, Atletico Madrid are set to host Real Mallorca on Friday evening.

Atleti have been in excellent form since the restart and demonstrated their resiliency by twice coming from behind to take a point against Barcelona. With only five points separating them from fifth-placed Villarreal, they can take nothing for granted in the race for qualification.

On Saturday, SuperSport are delighted to present the evening kickoff between Wolves and Arsenal at Molineux.

The Old Gold are firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification, having won all of their last three, and they’ll be confident they can expose some of the enduring brittleness of Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, the Gunners—still harbouring faint UCL dreams of their own—may have turned the corner after winning their last two, and in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they boast the firepower to test Wolves’ backline.

Finally to , where the top two are both in action on SuperSport this weekend.

Juventus host rivals Torino in the Turin derby on Friday, before Lazio welcome AC Milan a day later.

Article continues below

After victories over and Torino respectively on Tuesday, Lazio and Juve remain four and eight points clear of third-placed Internazionale, but the Nerazzurri’s 6-0 demolition of Brescia on Wednesday will have both of the top two looking over their shoulders.

Lazio and Inter will both be desperate for the Old Lady’s outstanding recent league form to come to an end against their local rivals, although while derbies can introduce a greater element of unpredictability, Juve will be favourites to take maximum points from the Toro.

Napoli and Roma round off the weekend's action when they go toe to toe in a match between fifth and sixth, with AC Milan coming up behind them in the battle for continental qualification, neither side can afford to slip up.