Covid-19: When will the NPFL return after coronavirus lockdown?

While some countries are ending their leagues, the case is different in Nigeria as the League Management Company are keen to see the season concluded

Like most other leagues in the world, the Professional Football League (NPLF) was suspended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Not just the , all football-related activities were placed on hold as the Federal Government of Nigeria imposed strict social distancing measures to limit the spread of the virus which has claimed thousands of lives globally.

With the lockdown in the country set to end on Monday, May 4, the fate of the Nigerian elite division is getting clearer.



Light at the end of the tunnel

After meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disclosed the 2019-20 season will be concluded within six to eight weeks after the ban is lifted on movement across the nation.

“The current football season will be concluded within six to eight weeks of the re-opening of the country and a clear go-ahead by the relevant authorities is obtained to commence football activities,” a statement from NFF read.

“The format to be adopted upon the resumption of football activities regarding the completion of the various Leagues and Cup competition will be determined by the time available, health and security guidelines, as well as decisions by global football authorities on the football calendar and international competitions.

“NFF will constantly review the football calendar as the issues develop and periodically keep stakeholders informed on proposals and plans.

“The Honourable Minister is working on many channels including but not limited to the setting-up of an Athletes Protection Fund [driven by the private sector] and sourcing for intervention/support funding that could be utilised to support athletes and sports, including the football industry affected by this pandemic.

“The NFF has mandated the Leagues to work to ensure players, coaches and other employees’ salaries are protected and should liaise with club owners to ensure players are paid accordingly.

“That the domestic league must be protected to ensure its commercial viability is sustained and the competition's integrity upheld both in the current circumstances and post Covid-19 pandemic.”



Uncertainty remains

It is undecided exactly when the NPFL will resume, the date will depend on how things advance with regards to the infection.

More importantly, a decision will likely to be taken on Monday, May 4 as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has instructed all African countries to formulate a plan for the completion of the season under review.

After 25 games, 2017 champions Plateau United lead the log after accruing 49 points, leaving and in the second and third places, respectively.