Covid-19: How will Enyimba, Enugu Rangers & Kano Pillars end NPFL season?

Most teams are eyeing domestic glory and continental berths, but their fates are hanging in the balance due to the coronavirus pandemic

The future of the 2019-20 Professional Football League ( ) will become clearer amid the growing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on sporting activities in the country.

On March 18, the League Management Company (LMC), the organisers of the NPFL, announced the suspension of the Nigerian top-flight until further notice after its Week 25 matches across the country in a bid to comply with the government's directive.

Around the world, some league calendars are already cancelled as various countries strive to contain the spread of Covid-19 with lockdowns, curfews and strict social distancing rules in place to keep people safe.

As of Friday, Nigeria has recorded 1 932 cases of the virus with 58 deaths and 319 recoveries so far. In Nigeria, there is a ray of hope that the NPFL could resume and finish the current season, with at least 11 matches left to play.

NPFL fate to be decided soon

The development stemmed from the outcome of the recent meeting between the LMC and NPFL clubs on the future of the current campaign and the request of Caf for leagues to communicate their position and plans by May 5.



As things stand, government support for the NPFL's resumption following the directive of sports minister Sunday Dare that various league competitions should be completed between six to eight weeks.



“The current football season will be concluded within six to eight weeks of the re-opening of the country and a clear go-ahead by the relevant authorities is obtained to commence football activities,” the NFF statement read a week ago.

“The format to be adopted upon the resumption of football activities regarding the completion of the various Leagues and Cup competition will be determined by the time available, health and security guidelines, as well as decisions by global football authorities on the football calendar and international competitions.

“NFF will constantly review the football calendar as the issues develop and periodically keep stakeholders informed on proposals and plans."

Various teams with chance of success

Plateau United hold a four-point lead on the 20-team table with 49 points from 25 games but some top clubs including , and Enugu are in more difficult situations, assessing their forms and positions.

Kano Pillars made a return to the Caf for the first time since 2015, last year but bowed out in the second preliminary round at the hands of of .

Since their exit, the Sai Masu Gida Boys are yet to fully recover from the setback as they sit in seventh on the NPFL log with 34 points from 24 games - 15 behind leaders Plateau United having played one game less.

While the NPFL title looks out of reach, Ibrahim Musa's side cannot be ruled out of contention for continental places, assessing the strength and form of the squad - having only lost once in the four matches before the suspension.

For Enyimba, the journey to domestic glory could take a long route but doable as the People Elephants accrued 36 points from 20 games - 13 adrift of Plateau despite having five matches in hand due to continental engagements.

The quarter-final exit from the Confederation Cup and run of four wins in five games put the holders in a strong position to challenge the top three spots.

There is no certainty as to how Fatai Osho's men will cope with playing 16 games between six to eight weeks but the chances of the eight-time winners defending their crown are undoubtedly high, considering their form.

Seven-time champions remain another strong side in the race for the league diadem and a continental spot after the recent Caf Confederation Cup campaign despite failing to make it past the group stage.

After the continental expulsion, Rangers are sixth with 37 points from 24 matches - remain unbeaten in their last five matches before the break - a run of form striker Kelvin Itoya is confident his side can build on to climb to the top.



"I am fully in support of the league been concluded and I think it's very feasible for us to complete the season within the eight weeks," the Rangers star told Goal.



"I think we can also cope as players because we have all rested well and all teams have up to 35 players that can play 11 matches within eight weeks.

"Our chances to finish among the top teams are very high and that's one of the most important reasons I want the league to be concluded. It's our goal and it stays with us but one thing is sure, we will return back to the continent at least."



Plateau United remains the team to beat in the race for the title amid calls for the cancellation as a result of the global health crisis and could leave Abdul Maikaba's team to be crowned the champions due to force majeure.

Enyimba, Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers will after the resumption, be eager to avoid ending their league campaigns without something tangible to celebrate as the clubs reconfirm their commitment to finishing the 2019-20 season.