Covid-19: Ghana U17 women get presidential training clearance for Nigeria showdown in World Cup qualifying

The Black Maidens and Black Princesses have received permission to commence camp amid contact sports ban due to the coronavirus pandemic

's national U17 and U20 female teams have received a special permit to regroup for training ahead of upcoming international assignments despite a lingering ban on contact sports in the west African country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dispensation was announced when Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on Sunday night.

Both the U17 and U20 women's side are set to commence training ahead of World Cup qualification matches.

"Our female Under-20 and Under-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their Fifa and Caf-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September," Akufo-Addo said in his speech during a live broadcast on TV, radio and social media.

"Whilst in training, the playing, technical and management teams must observe strictly all the protocols issued by Government, CAF and FIFA against Covid-19. All other team and contact sports, and competitive sporting events remain suspended till further notice."

Ghana are set to face arch-rivals over two legs in October/November, with the winners guaranteed a ticket at the U17 World Cup in .

The Black Maidens will host the first leg before travelling for the return fixture.

Both legs were initially scheduled for May but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus disturbances.

Originally scheduled for November 2 to 21 this year, the final tournament has had to be moved to February 17 to March 7 next year.

Ghana are hoping to continue with their enviable record as the only African side to have qualified for all six previous editions of the U17 Women's World Cup.

Their best performance remains a third-placed finish at the 2012 edition in Azerbaijan.

Ghana's U20 women's team will, however, be first to get into action as they face Guinea-Bissau over two legs in September, having dispatched Liberia in the preliminary round.

The Black Princesses travel away for the first leg ahead of the return fixture at home.

The two matches were originally planned to take place in March.

The winners will have two more stages of matches to negotiate to stand a chance of grabbing a ticket for the world gathering.

Ghana has qualified for the last five previous editions of the U20 World Cup, and will hope to make a sixth appearance at the tournament to be co-hosted by and from January 20 to February 6.

The championship was originally set to be hosted in August/September this year.

Ghana's ban on contact sports has been in effect since March, a situation which resulted in premature termination of the 2019-20 football season, including the Premier League ( ).