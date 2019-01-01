Cote d'Ivoire 1-1 Nigeria [4-5 pens]: Super Falcons are 2019 WAFU Women's Cup champions

Thomas Dennerby's ladies left it late against the hosts before they were crowned champions for the regional women's tournament

are 2019 Wafu Women's Cup champions after defeating Cote d'Ivoire 5-4 on penalties at the Stade Robert Champroux on Saturday.

The Super Falcons advanced into the final following their triumph over 2018 winners via penalty shoot-out on Thursday.

The Ivorians, last year's finalists, defeated Mali 2-1 in the second semi-final to secure a back-to-back final spot.

The Dame Elephantes dominated proceedings in the opening minutes of the encounter but failed to find the back of the net until the 42nd minute when Ange Koko Nguessan's free-kick broke the deadlock.

Cote d'Ivoire held on to the lead in the second half with the hopes of lifting the regional title on home soil but Uchenna Kanu's equaliser in the closing stages of the game put their celebrations on hold.

The stalemate forced both teams into penalty shoot-out where the Super Falcons took their turn to convert from the spot but a missed effort denied the hosts glory.

Aside from the team's success, Kanu ended the competition as the top scorer after scoring 10 goals in five games for the Super Falcons.

Following the triumph in Abijdan, Nigeria will return to Abuja on Sunday as they shift focus to the Women's World Cup, starting in next month.