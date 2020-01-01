Coronavirus: Timbe's Reading FC teammates agree on wage deferral

The club and the players were in deep negotiation on the substantial delay of salary payments

Ayub Timbe's Reading FC have confirmed the agreement with senior players on a substantial wage deferral to help the club cope during the coronavirus pandemic.

The club confirmed that the first team players will defer their wages for May, June and July to help Reading's cash flow situation.

The Championship side has been in negotiation with its players since mid-April to see that their stars followed CEO Nigel Howe, manager Mark Bowen, and assistant manager Eddie Niedzwiecki, who volunteered to defer a percentage of their wages for three months.

“The Covid-19 crisis continues to inflict widespread disruption to football, business and normal everyday life throughout the UK - and our club, like all others, is striving to successfully navigate its way through the implications this virus is having on our operation," Reading's statement read.

“Members of our first-team squad have recognised the severe impact this crisis is making within the world of football and have offered to defer a significant percentage of their monthly wage for the next three months."

Timbe's captain Liam Moore welcomed the agreement saying, it is the best decision the players could have taken to help the club's financial flow.

“I’m delighted we have come to an agreement on salary deferments,” Moore said.

“These are very testing times for our club at present, much like every other club up and down the country.

"However, with an owner like ours, who continues to support us as players and has pumped a lot of money into the club, we felt that this was the least we could do as we all try to get through the challenges that the coming weeks and months will present us with.

“It is important to mention that this has taken a little bit of time, but it was important we ensured it was right for every individual concerned. It was my job as captain to make sure each player who entered into the agreement felt 100% comfortable in what they were signing up to.

“I want to say a big thank you to the PFA who have had a lot of conversations with us and have been very supportive in getting us all where we needed to be.

"And I must also thank [Nigel] Howe; it’s great to have a relationship with the CEO where you can pick up the phone and ask him anything and his hard work has helped us come to an agreement that is best for this football club.

“Hopefully, sooner rather than later we can be back out on the football pitch, playing for you and pushing forward together.”

After the British government relaxed some measures that it had applied in containing the virus, Reading's coaching staff and the squad have returned to Bearwood Park to resume training.