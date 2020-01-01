Coronavirus: Timbe's Reading FC negotiate with players on possible wage deferral

The Championship club states the move, if achieved, will help protect the club's cash flow going forward

Reading FC, home to 's Ayub Timbe, has revealed talks with senior players for a possible wage deferral due to the coronavirus.

The clubs hope to reach an agreement with their stars and believe the step of wage deferral is important in protecting the team's future financial flow.

“Like all football clubs, we are trying to deal with the implications that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on our operation. And we began to discuss potential wage deferral measures with our squad of first-team players last week,” Reading's statement read.

More teams

“This open dialogue is ongoing and we remain hopeful that a suitable agreement will soon be reached as, together, we look to establish ways to help protect the club’s future during what is a difficult time for so many in the sports industry.”

The Championship club further revealed Chief Executive Nigel Howe and first-team manager Mark Bowen have offered to defer a substantial percentage of their salary for April, May and June.

Article continues below

“We are very proud that Nigel [Howe], Mark [Bowen] and a number of senior-level staff, including assistant manager Eddie Niedzwiecki, have volunteered to defer significant percentages of their salary – a selfless and commendable commitment which will help ensure jobs are retained at the club during this unforeseen and still unpredictable hiatus in football,” the statement added.

“Howe and Bowen are joined by a number of other senior non-playing staff who have volunteered to delay a substantial part of their monthly income for the next three months as the club strives to protect its future and navigate its way through the temporary suspension of football.”

“We all desperately want football back. As soon as possible.”