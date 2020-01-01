Coronavirus: Super Lig action suspended for Ekuban and Nwakaeme

As a preventive measure to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Turkish top-flight has been placed on hold

All football-related activities have been suspended indefinitely to significantly slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision was taken on Thursday by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) after president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting with the minister of youth and sports Dr Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu in Ankara.

According to a release on the TFF website, the situation regarding Covid-19 and its effect will be monitored by the relevant bodies, while a new calendar for the leagues and competitions will be determined later.

“The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced that all football activities in have been suspended until further notice because of the continuous spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19),” the statement read.

“This decision was reached following a recommendation made by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and a meeting between the TFF and the Minister of Youth and Sports Dr Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu on Thursday in Ankara.”

Former captain John Obi Mikel left Trabzonspor on Tuesday by mutual consent, days after expressing his fears of playing the beautiful game amid the pandemic outbreak.

Earlier on Thursday, the world players' union FIFPro had called for the campaign in Turkey to be stopped amid the continued spread of the coronavirus.

This news will be a big blow for Anthony Nwakeme, Badou Ndiaye and Caleb Ekuban whose team is on the verge of winning the Turkish top-flight diadem with the Black Sea Storm.

Huseyin Cimsir’s side currently leads the Super Lig log with 53 points, albeit on goal difference over .