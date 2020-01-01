Coronavirus: Super Falcons stars Okobi and Uchendu join Clap for Carers campaign

The duo are the latest to join the Clap for Carers initiative as they paid tribute to the health workers for the fight against Covid-19​

Eskilstuna United midfielder Ngozi Okobi and Braga midfielder Chinaza Uchendu expressed their gratitude towards healthcare workers around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 36,900 people have died from COVID-19 globally, with over 770,000 confirmed cases as the world struggles to contain the spread of the virus – which has halted major sporting activities.

In , where Okobi is currently based, there have been 146 deaths and almost 4028 cases, while Uchendu is plying her trade in . The latter country has recorded over 6000 cases and 140 deaths so far.

Former Rivers Angels star Uchendu, who starred at the Women's World Cup in last year also took to social media to deliver a message to health workers for their efforts in combatting the virus.

"I want to use this opportunity to thank all the health workers all over the world for their relentless efforts to bring an end to this pandemic (Covid-19) and making the health and safety of everyone their priority thereby risking their lives, you are all appreciated," she wrote via her Twitter account.

"I also want to urge everyone out there to help these people by taking all the precautionary measures, wash your hands as often as you can, keep your environment clean, no gathering and most importantly stay at home."

With the Swedish Damallsvenkan, 2020 season kick-off suspended due to the pandemic, former Delta Queens midfielder Okobi also used social media to show her appreciation.

Thank you to all doctors and nurses working tirelessly, God almighty protect and guide you all," she wrote on Instagram.