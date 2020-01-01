Coronavirus: Sampdoria forward Gabbiadini becomes second Serie A player to test positive

The former Southampton man is carrying Covid-19 but currently only has a mild fever as the virus continues to ravage through Italy

forward Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club have confirmed.

The Italian government recently suspended all sport until April 3 due to the outbreak of the virus and placed the country in lockdown, with all shops except food stores and pharmacies closing.

Football teams have been strictly following procedures set out by the government, but containment measures can only work so well as many continue to contract the virus.

And while Gabbiadini has tested positive, the Blucerchiati were quick to announce that their player is not in any immediate danger.

“UC Sampdoria announces that Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19),” a club statement read.

“Gabbiadini has a slight fever but is otherwise fine. The club is activating all isolation procedures as set out by the authorities.”

Following up with a post on Twitter, Gabbiadini wrote: “I've tested positive for coronavirus. I want to thank you all for the many messages I've received. I also want to let you know that I'm fine, so don't worry.

“Follow the rules, stay at home and everything will work out.”

Gabbiadini played 61 minutes of Sampdoria's 2-1 triumph over Hellas Verona on Sunday, a match that was ordered to be played behind closed doors.

Following the news of the former player's positive test, Verona cancelled all upcoming activities.

“Hellas Verona FC announces that, following the Sampdoria statement regarding Manolo Gabbiadini's positive test for Covid-19, any scheduled competitive activity is suspended until further notice,” a statement from the club read.

“The club is taking steps to prepare all the necessary procedures.”

Gabbiadini is the second professional player in - after and defender Daniele Rugani - to contract Covid-19.

Rugani, however, has shown no signs of illness so far, with Juve stating: “Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him.”

There have been over 12,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 827 deaths in Italy.