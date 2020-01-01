Coronavirus: Roma won't travel to Sevilla for Europa League tie after plane from Italy not given authorisation to land

The Giallorossi's meeting with the La Liga outfit is now likely to be called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak

will not travel from to for a round of 16 clash on Thursday, after their plane was denied authorisation to land in due to measures being put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The two sides were due to meet in a first leg-clash at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, which now looks set to be postponed due to decision.

Roma have released an official statement on social media confirming the news, which reads: "AS Roma will not go to Spain for the Europa League match against Sevilla due to lack of authorization from local authorities. More details will be announced by UEFA."

🔴Breaking news: #ASRoma will not travel to Spain for the @EuropaLeague match against @SevillaFC_ENG after the plane from Italy was not authorised to land in Spain. More details from UEFA soon. pic.twitter.com/vnVmJLkeRC — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 11, 2020

Italy is currently in lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, with significant travel restrictions in place across the country.

There have been over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy, where 631 people have died.

Spain is also one of the worst-affected countries in Europe as there have been over 2,000 confirmed cases and 47 deaths.

Several airlines have already stopped flying to Italy during the outbreak.

More to follow.