Coronavirus: Oshoala, Ordega, Okobi and Super Falcons stars join Falz's Bop Daddy challenge

With leagues suspended and players ordered to remain at home due to Covid-19, the Nigerian stars have kept busy

senior women's stars, including 's Asisat Oshoala, Shanghai's Francisca Ordega, Eskilstuna United's Ngozi Okobi joined their colleagues in taking part in the Bop Daddy challenge.

As the world combats the coronavirus that has forced the suspension of leagues and competitions, footballers are also finding a way to keep busy with the viral Bop Daddy challenge.

The challenge was launched by Nigerian act Falz a few days through his single titled Bop Daddy with vocals from Nigerian born UK female rapper Mz Banks.

More teams

And in two separate videos, the Super Falcons stars, including 's Desire Oparanozie teamed up for the challenge from their various bases.

The Henan Huishang duo of Onome Ebi and Chiwendu Ihezuo, Eskilstuna United's Halimatu Ayinde, Braga's Chinaza Uchendu, Madrid CFF duo of Rita Chikwelu and Chidinma Okeke were in the video.

Others involved are Rivers Angels' Tochukwu Oluehi, Avaldsnes' Rasheedat Ajibade, 's Uchenna Kanu, Paris FC's Chiamaka Nnadozie and Konak Belediyespor's Esther Sunday.