Coronavirus: Nine Tunisia stars donate to fundraising service

With the world fighting the pandemic, Tunisia's senior national team players have made a donation to the cause

Nine members of the Tunisian national team have donated funds to assist to fight the coronavirus pandemic.



is one of the many countries suffering the consequences of the Covid-19 outbreak, although no specific figures have been released yet from the World Health Organization figures.



According to a tweet from Tunisian football, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Saad Bguir, Hamza Rafia, Taha Khenissi, Ali Maaloul, Hamza Mathlouthi, Anice Badri, Yassine Meriah and Wajdi Kechrida have all supported this course financially.

🔴⚪ De nombreux joueurs de la sélection nationale (F. Ben Youssef, Bguir, Rafia, Khenissi, H. Mathlouthi, Maaloul, Meriah, Badri, Kechrida,...) ont fait un don au profit du fonds dédié à la lutte contre le coronavirus en Tunisie (compte 1818) 👏🙏 . #Tunisie 🇹🇳 pic.twitter.com/jgIxaczHY8 — Tunisie Football (@tunisiefootball) March 23, 2020

Before all footballing activities were suspended due to the coronavirus, the Carthage Eagles were billed to host in an qualifier on March 27.Mondher Kebaier’s men finished fourth at the 2019 Afcon staged in , losing 1-0 to in the third-place play-off at Cairo’s Al-Salam Stadium.The 2004 African champions would be hoping to make their 20th appearance in the next edition of the 2021 African football showpiece billed for .