Coronavirus: Nigeria suspends 2020 Africa Women's Cup of Nations bid

With the activities suspended, the country's football body has temporarily put on hold their bid for the hosting rights due to the disease

The Football Federation (NFF) has suspended their hosting rights bid for the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12th edition of the continental women's showpiece is slated for November 23 to December 20 this year but no host has been named yet.

Nigeria's football governing body confirmed its interest to bid for the 2020 Awcon hosting rights, along with two-time winners Equatorial Guinea in January.

More teams

The postponement of the major continental competition, including the 2020 Awcon opening qualifier due to the outbreak of the virus in Africa, has now precipitated the NFF's decision.

“The NFF’s priority now is the battle against coronavirus, which is affecting the whole world," the NFF secretary-general Mohammed Sanusi told the Guardian.

"We want to win the battle by getting a cure so that sporting activities will resume.

"We cannot start discussing or lobbying Caf now for the hosting right of the African Women Championship when there is a global health issue affecting the lives of people every day.

Article continues below

“The NFF will take the appropriate decision on hosting the African championship at the right time."

The 2020 event will feature 12 teams for the first time, along with the host nation, which is expected to be announced as soon as possible.

Nigeria will hope to host the championship for the fourth time having previously staged it in 1998, 2002 and 2006.