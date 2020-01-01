Coronavirus: Nigeria star Ordega keeps fit using paint buckets

The Super Falcons winger has continued to maintain her shape for the new season in China after the outbreak

international Francisca Ordega is making the best of her time while staying at home as she keeps up her fitness routine.



The Shanghai star is currently in her home country, Gboko in Benue State in north-central Nigeria as she hopes the Covid-19 fears end to return to the field.

Despite the postponement of the Chinese Women's , the 2018 African Women's Football of the Year nominee has been discovering her many talents, including the kitchen.

This time, the Super Falcons star developed an entire workout using five paint buckets for her endurance training session in front of her house.

The pandemic has claimed more than 46,000 lives globally and affected over 918,000 while Nigeria has recorded two deaths from 174 infected since the first reported case on February 27.

The development saw the Nigerian government order a two-week lockdown last Friday and closed all its borders, including land, air, and water in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Before the outbreak forced the halt of major football activities globally, Shanghai had been in for a training tour to surpass their last season's runners-up finish this term.