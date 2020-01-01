Coronavirus: NFF to support Nigerians with tubers of yams

The President of the Nigerian football body disclosed the federation is helping the country’s fight against Covid-19

Amaju Pinnick has provided an example of how the Football Federation (NFF) will be supporting the government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinnick disclosed the NFF has been doing a lot behind the scenes after the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development released an awareness video on Covid-19 that featured past football icons and Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa.

Since the confirmation of its first case in February, Nigeria has recorded 323 cases of the coronavirus with 10 deaths recorded, as of Sunday.

Some parts of the country are currently on lockdown and Pinnick has disclosed the federation will help with food items including tubers of yams.

“Behind the scene, we do quite a lot. We are going to support some of these centres even if it is buying some tubers of yams. We have to do that. Covid-19 is something that nobody expected," he said on Channels TV.

The pandemic is affecting the global economy, including Nigeria's economic growth and Pinnick has admitted it will leave the federation with some tough decisions to make.

After disclosing that Gernot Rohr's new contract will include receiving salary in naira, he said the Super Eagles might follow suit should the government make certain economic policies.

“Like I said, we are going to take many difficult decisions that will go across board because we need to promote our fiscal policy," he added.

“If the government is saying that we need to strengthen our naira, we should not be paying in dollars. We are an integral part of the government.

“When they [Super Eagles] play in Nigeria, their bonuses have been in naira. When they play abroad, we pay them in dollars but that can even change.”