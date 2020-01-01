Coronavirus: Ghana star Duncan sends warming message from Italy

The Fiorentina midfielder shares a word with Ghanaians in the wake of Covid-19 threat

and ace Alfred Duncan is the latest football star to join the social campaign against the coronavirus pandemic.

The world is in a united fight against the disease, also known as Covid-19, which has so far infected over 200,000 people and claimed nearly 9,000 lives.

While , , and have come out as the most hit nations, Ghana has recorded 11 cases thus far.

"It's rather unfortunate Ghanaians are experiencing the Covid-19 this very moment," Duncan said in a video posted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on social media on Friday.

"But I can assure you all that Italy has experienced the worst in the last one month and a half but at the moment, I guarantee that the situation now is very calm and we're doing well.

"As you can see, I'm doing good.

"The situation now is quite better so I would like to take this opportunity to plead with all Ghanaians to take the necessary precautions in order to help limit the spread of the virus to guarantee a better health in Ghana."

Black Stars & Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan advises Ghanaians to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of the Corona Virus in Ghana #LetsStayAtHome#BringBackTheLove#PrideAndPatriotism pic.twitter.com/0iOlshxNDu — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 20, 2020

Italy, where Duncan is based, is the second most affected nation by Covid-19 worldwide, having registered over 35,713 infected cases and 2,978 deaths so far.

In a bid to curb the spread of the disease, most football competitions around the world have been halted.

Ghana joined the likes of Italy, Spain, , , and the United States to have pulled the plug on their domestic leagues.

In Ghana, a ban on all social gatherings, including sports and religious events, has taken effect.

