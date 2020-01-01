Coronavirus: Clubs should not force players to take pay cuts – Samatta

The Taifa Stars captain states clubs should instead, make it an option for players to either take pay cuts owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

striker Mbwana Samatta says he does not support the decision by clubs across the world to force players to take pay cuts owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus.

Several top clubs in Europe have prevailed upon their squad members to take pay cuts in a move aimed at balancing their financial books as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc.

's first team are the latest to take pay cuts of between 10 and 20 per cent to compensate for the club's loss of income during the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

has been halted since March, with no clear indication as of yet when the league will be able to resume as finds itself as one of the worst-hit countries in Europe from the disease.

Madrid's Liga rivals Atletico and had previously announced their own cuts, with first-team stars agreeing to a 70% drop in earnings in order to avoid lay-offs and reductions for non-playing staff.

In , the Premier League confirmed last week its clubs agreed to consult with their players over a 30 per cent reduction in salary, a proposal that was not popular with a host of players.

The Taifa Stars captain has now waded into the issue saying it could have been better to make it as an option for players to take pay cuts and not a must.

“Most players have a giving heart such they could have donated whatever they have towards the fight of the Covid-19 and not necessarily to make it as a must for them to do,” Samatta is quoted by Daily News.

Many players in England, including Wayne Rooney, believed a targeted donation would be more effective than players reducing their wages, which would ultimately give money back to clubs.