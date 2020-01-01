Coronavirus: Caf inter-club competitions postponed indefinitely

With the virus still a major threat across Africa, the Champions League and Confederation Cup’s suspension will remain in place until further notice

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has extended the suspension of the continent’s inter-club finals until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Confederation Cup was initially billed for May 24 at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium, while the was meant for Douala’s Japoma Stadium on May 29.

However, with the Covid-19 outbreak still causing mass disruption to everyday life across the world, Caf has reviewed its stance on Saturday and ruled out a return for football in the continent indefinitely.

“Following the decision to postpone the semi-finals of the Caf inter-clubs competition due to the evolving nature of Covid-19, Caf today announces that the finals of the Total Caf Confederation Cup and Total Caf Champions League 2019-20 have been put on hold until further notice.

“The new schedule will be communicated in due time after consultation with the various stakeholders.

“Caf is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the World Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the virus on the continent, and will announce developments to our competitions at the appropriate time.”

In the Champions League’s last four, have on their plate, while face in an - affair.

The winner between RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir will try either Pyramids or Horoya for size in the final.