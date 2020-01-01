Coronavirus: Barcelona legend Eto'o and La Liga stars share Stay at Home message

The former Cameroon forward has urged people to continue staying indoors in the midst of the pandemic

Former forward Samuel Eto'o took to social media to join a host of stars to share a message for people to stay indoors while the coronavirus pandemic remains.

The outbreak has had an enormous impact on football including La Liga which has been inactive for over a month.

is one of the worst hit countries by the virus with more than 140,000 confirmed cases.

"The ball will roll again, but now La Liga is played at home. We'll be back," read the caption on Eto'o's Instagram post.

Eto'o played 23,098 La Liga minutes between 1997 and 2009 in spells with , Mallorca and Barcelona, scoring 162 goals and providing 34 assists.

The messages to stay at home was shared by a large list of La Liga Stars that included Fernando Sanz, Fernando Morientes, Charles Puyol, Anair Lomba, Joan Capdevila, Denilson de Oliveira, Xabi Prieto.

It also included the voices of Luis Garcia, Marcos Senna, David Albelda, Vero Boquete, Patrick Kluivert, Fernando Hierro, Diego Forlan, Ismael Urzaiz, Julio Baptista, Christian Karembeu, Steve McManaman, Gaizka Mandieta, Milinko Pantic and Aintzane Encinas.

Most recently, Barcelona and agreed to slash the pay of first-team players by 70% to enable clubs to pay hundreds of non-playing staff within their establishment.