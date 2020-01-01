Cornet and Dembele match Messi as Lyon stars continue to haunt Manchester City

The forwards emulated the Barcelona icon's mark with his Champions League quarter-final goal on Saturday

Maxwel Cornet and Moussa Dembele continue to haunt as the stars equalled Lionel Messi on Saturday with their goals against the Premier League side.

The duo combined to score three goals on Saturday, leading Lyon to the semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over City.

Cornet left Pep Guardiola's side stunned in the first half of the Champions League quarter-final as he fired underdogs Lyon into the lead.

Cornet's big moment came in the 23rd minute as Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi broke free from the City backline.

Following a spectacular tackle from Eric Garcia to dispossess Toko Ekambi, Cornet pounced as he fired a shot past Ederson and into the back of the net.

The goal gave Lyon a 1-0 lead early, but it wasn't the first time Cornet got the better of the City defence.

Cornet previously terrorised the City rearguard in the 2018-19 Champions League, as Lyon faced off with Pep Guardiola's side in the group stage.

After scoring the first of two goals in a 2-1 win at the Etihad in the first match of the group stage, Cornet fired two more in their second clash, a 2-2 draw back in .

In the second half of Saturday's clash, City fired back through Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian levelling the match at one apiece before Dembele added two goals of his own to seal Lyon's win.

Dembele had previously fired a brace as a member of , as the French forward led the way in a 3-3 draw with City in September 2016.

With Saturday's goals, Cornet and Dembele each have four goals against City in the Champions League, giving them the joint-most goals against the club in the competition since Guardiola took over in 2016.

4 - Maxwel Cornet has now scored four goals against Manchester City in the Champions League - since Pep Guardiola took charge of the club, only Lionel Messi (4) has scored as many against them in the competition. Thorn. #UCL pic.twitter.com/WqRGAhE5Et — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 15, 2020

Only Messi has scored the same amount since the Catalan arrived at the Etihad, with the Argentine firing four times as faced off with his former manager back in the group stage in 2016.

Cornet has not had a particularly prolific campaign for Lyon, having fired only four goals in 22 matches this season.

The Ivorian international joined Lyon from Metz in 2015, having made at least 36 appearances in each of his first five full seasons with the Ligue 1 side.

Dembele, meanwhile, joined Lyon in 2018, scoring 31 league goals over his first two seasons with the club.

Lyon finished the 2019-20 campaign seventh in Ligue 1 after the French season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French side did, however, stun to advance to the quarter-finals, going through on away goals despite losing the second leg 2-1.