Copa del Rey final postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Real Sociedad and Athletic Club were set to meet on April 18 but the match is now likely to be played in late May due to the pandemic

The final between and has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed.

Basque sides Sociedad and Athletic were due to play for the trophy in Seville on April 18 but the match has been pushed back by the RFEF.

It is now understood that the game is set to be rescheduled for May 30.

At least the next two matchdays in 's top two tiers will be played behind closed doors due to the proliferation of COVID-19, though the national footballers' union has requested matches be suspended.

The RFEF also announced on Wednesday that all non-professional men's and women's football and futsal matches have been postponed for two weeks.

UEFA announced on Wednesday that the Europa League clash between and as well as the match between and will not take place as scheduled, with the two becoming the latest continental clashes to be impacted by the outbreak.

has been on high alert in recent weeks, with sections of the country on lockdown due to the spread of the illness.

There have been over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy, where 631 people have died, forcing the indefinite suspension of fixtures.

According to the World Health Organisation, Spain has seen 1,639 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 36 deaths.

The Premier League and have also been impacted, with the two leagues either postponing games or playing them behind closed doors.

On Tuesday night it was announced that Premier League has decided to postpone Wednesday's match between and over coronavirus fears.

The decision to postpone the match was made after it was revealed that members of Arsenal's staff had come into contact with Olympiacos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus in recent days.

Several ties are set to go on, though, with seeing a request to postpone their last-16 match against Olympiacos in Greece rejected by UEFA.

, meanwhile, are scheduled to face LASK at Raiffeisen Arena in behind closed doors on Thursday.

The has also been impacted, with supporters prohibited from attending over half of the Champions League's last-16 second-leg fixtures, including 's match against at Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening.