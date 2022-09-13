Conte out: Many fans want Tottenham Hotspur manager fired after Sporting CP slump

Tottenham Hotspur’s disappointing 2-0 away defeat to Sporting CP has fuelled the anger of Spurs’ fans who want manager Antonio Conte fired.
Heading into Tuesday’s Champions League outing against the Lions, the Londoners silenced Olympique Marseille 2-0 in their opening Group D encounter.
Against Ruben Amorim’s team, many expected the Premier League side to secure an easy win. However, they stuttered at the Estadio Jose Alvalade with Paulinho and Arthur getting late goals.
Angered by the result which could cost Spurs a place in the next round, enthusiasts have stormed social media to ask the Italians to quit his role or get axed.
Conte no dey play anything— ken_Sacks 🤩 (@facultyblinx) September 13, 2022
We need to sack Conte before this gets ugly.— AU (@_23au) September 13, 2022
we need to sack Conte before he walks away saying how he’s too big for us #ConteOut #PochIn— SteffiSports (@uk_steffi) September 13, 2022
Sack conte and bring redknapp in 👍— sprite v2 (@eriklerebirthh) September 13, 2022
Just sack Conte during the WC break! His days as an elite manager is behind him— KANESZN ENICOUT (@kaneszn1) September 13, 2022
Oh Dear, was at work— JK 💙 (@kennedy107) September 13, 2022
Antonio Conte Out
Tottenham losing to Sporting Lisbon shouldn’t be a surprise to you with Conte’s antecedents.😅😅— Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) September 13, 2022
So weird that Conte keeps talking about rotation yet trots out the same lineup and makes only 1 sub. Where's the rotation? Use the depth that is one of the strengths of the team #COYS— Gabe Mesa (@gmesa25) September 13, 2022
So, when is Conte getting sacked?#UCL #ChampionsLeague— hum_bolega (@hum_bolega) September 13, 2022
Conte will be sacked soon enough, no improvements despite getting the players he needed earlier.— JHILFIGER (@JBravinx) September 13, 2022
Have they sacked Conte yet?? 🤷🏽♂️— Tervin (@YungSkull_ZA) September 13, 2022
Conte 🗣 : You will be sacked, Mark it on the wall 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AVL7x9o1kM— CLINTON 🇬🇭💫 (@LilMoGh) September 7, 2022
Conte will be sacked tomorrow morning— Ògbèni_Gryn 👑🦅 (@Ogbeni_Gryn) September 13, 2022
Other fans blamed the quality of players as the key reason for the club’s defeat in Portugal.
Emerson Royal - Otu urhobo, Otu nla— Funsho E. Omojuyigbe (@funshodarq1) September 13, 2022
How Barca take sell emerson for almost 30m to Tottenham seff 😹😹— 🧘🏽♂️Ʀǟֆɦkɨɖ007🧘🏽♂️ (@007Rashkid) September 13, 2022
Emerson royal.. absolutely poor player— 戴冠させた王 (@MrBig_Bone) September 13, 2022
You no dey shame— Lobabadru (@lobabadru) September 13, 2022
Signed players as if they were gathering construction workers for a built pic.twitter.com/46mk7xXTwt
every spurs players need to learn how to control the ball first, their first touch is really poor— TROPHYLOADING... (@choyaradekha) September 13, 2022
Really poor performance from Spurs, that. Not good enough from any of the players but do partly blame Conte - too stubborn with his XI. Son should have been benched for Kulu. Royal shouldn't be playing 90mins every match. And the two centre mids need more rotation. Disappointing.— Ben White (@BenW0086) September 13, 2022
Defeat leaves Tottenham Hotspur in the second position of Group D with three points from two outings so far.
They are guests of Eintracht Frankfurt in their next outing on October 4. Prior to that fixture in Germany, they take on Leicester City and Arsenal in the English topflight.