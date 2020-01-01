Consultation ongoing on the format of ending NPFL 2019-20 season – NFF

The football governing body has reacted to the reports that a decision has been agreed on the formality of concluding the campaign

The Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that consultations are ongoing on how to end the 2019-20 domestic league season.

The Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) has been suspended since March following the spread of the coronavirus to the West African country.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and secretary to the federal government, Boss Mustapha, recently stated the government is not excited to reopen sporting activities as the number of confirmed cases of the virus continues to rise in the country.

The Nigerian government is gradually reopening the economy after a period of complete lockdown due to the pandemic, which has claimed 525 lives, but has limited social gathering to 20 people.

The League Management Company (LMC) had proposed four options to end the league, including a point-per-game (PPG) method, which was subjected to a vote at the weekend.

The 17 chairmen of the Club Owners Association voted in favour of the PPG method and that there should not be promotion or relegation of any clubs.

The NFF, however, stated that football stakeholders in the country should be patient until they conclude their consultations.

“The Nigeria Football Federation has declared that wide consultation is still ongoing as to the format and pattern of foreclosing the 2019/2020 Football Season, including that of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL,” read a statement from the NFF.

Plateau United currently lead the table with 49 points from 25 games while are second with 45 points, both in the Caf spots.

are third with 43 points while Nasarawa United, Jigawa Golden Stars, Kwara United and Adamawa United occupy the last four spots on the table.

The LMC have adopted the super-six format to end previous NPFL seasons and are reigning champions.