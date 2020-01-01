'Congratulations to Liverpool, they've won it' - Guardiola concedes Premier League to focus on 'important' FA Cup

The manager of the reigning champions wasn't under any illusions his side could mount an unlikely comeback at the top of the table

Pep Guardiola has offered his congratulations to as Jurgen Klopp’s side prepare to confirm their status as Premier League champions.

With Liverpool holding a massive lead at the top of the table, they will win the title if fail to win away at on Thursday evening.

That could mean a guard of honour for Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium next Thursday – if coronavirus restrictions allow – but Guardiola isn’t entertaining any thoughts of a dramatic collapse.

More teams

City will switch their attention to the , as they travel to face Newcastle in the quarter-final on June 28.

"I have other options. We have a few players injured,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

“Listen, we cannot win titles. But we cannot deny this tough week.

“Congratulations to Liverpool, they have won it.

“ qualification, we are in a good position so the FA Cup becomes important. We have three or four academy players on the bench.

"I think all the managers didn't know how the teams would be after these exceptional situations. We got a good result [against ] and that was the important thing.”

Phil Foden starred with two goals in City’s 5-0 thrashing of Burnley on Monday, but he was missing from their squad at Stamford Bridge.

"He picked up a little injury after Burnley,” Guardiola confirmed.

“The day after he could not train. We have Newcastle so we need him, and for Liverpool too.”

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard also admitted some amusement at the thought of Liverpool fans cheering for the Blues against City – but also that he knew the title race had been over for some time.

"That is an unusual combination! I think Liverpool won the league months ago, but not taking anything away from them if they were to win it tonight,” Lampard told BT Sport.

Article continues below

“They have been outstanding. They should celebrate for their brilliant performances. That's for them to celebrate whenever and we will just focus on our performance tonight.

"You want to deliver against Man City. Tonight won't be pivotal [in the top-four race] but we want a result.

“We have one of the best teams in the country or the world coming to the Bridge - it's going to be a tough match.”